Arrested police officer suspended on corruption charge

Four days after being arrested, an rank police officer of Odisha was placed under suspension with immediate effect on Friday on the charge of accepting bribe, police said.

of Police R P Sharma suspended Soumyachit Mishra, former inspector-in-charge of Gop police station in district, in the corruption case.

Mishra was accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from one person in Nairasasan village under Gop police station limits to perform some work, a release issued by the police headquarters said.

During the period of suspension, Mishra will remain under the disciplinary control of General of Police, Central Range, Cuttack, the release said.

He was arrested on May 27.

