Worker falls to death at construction site in Gr Noida

A 20-year-old worker died in after he allegedly fell off the 14th floor-level of a building at a private construction site, police said Friday.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm on Thursday at Gaur Yamuna City, a group housing society along the Yamuna Expressway, they said.

The worker has been identified as Sabir, a native of West Bengal, who had recently joined the work where his relatives were already engaged, a said.

"He was up on the 14th floor working on the when suddenly he slipped and could not regain balance. He came crashing down on a safety net and then landed on the ground. He died later," (SHO), Rabupura, said.

He said after post-mortem the body was handed over to Sabir's maternal uncle, who also works at the same site as a

Police have not received any complaint against anyone so far in the case, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)