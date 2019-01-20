Art of novel is to make visible what is invisible: Norwegian author Hanne Orstavik

The art of novel is to make visible what is otherwise invisible, noted Norwegian Orstavik has said, asserting that fiction has the power to be a ray of in the time of hopelessness and

Orstavik, 49, has written more than a dozen novels and her work is known for its profound investigation into language and form. Translated into 26 languages, she has received a host of awards, including the prestigious Dobloug Prize given annually by the

The will speak at this year's Jaipur Festival which commences on January 24.

"Fiction is sharing. It is making visible what we do not see. To be willing and able to see is the first step for change. Fiction has the power to be a ray of in the time of hopelessness and ..The reality of the novel allows inner images to become visible," Orstavik told

"Novelists may no longer be very visible, their influence may have waned, but they remain important as they open inner landscapes through language and give us access to depths and immensity," she said.

Orstavik said the purpose of reading a book was to get disturbed and not distracted.

She said her "challenge" as a was to be truthful and be as "deeply exploring" as possible.

"I love novels because they are so flexible. It is fascinating how a character can be first invented and given life, allowing inner images to become visible...To me, all art forms are part of the same world of imagery, they are just different ways of access," she said.

Orstavik said the sheer scale of violence, poverty, stupidity and extremism in many parts of the world scared her.

Expressig her concern over the growing violence across the globe, she said, "The world should be a place of sharing and care. Why is it not so? Why do we let fear rule".

Describing as a "continuous motion", Orstavik said she was struck by the country's diversity and plurality.

"I have this image of as continuous motion. for me is Gandhi, It's about diversity, colours, chaos, generosity and acceptance. A warm and different country from the chilly, scattered place i come from," she said.

Born in 1969 in Tana, the furthermost north of Norway, Orstavik's first novel published in the US titled "Love" was shortlisted for in the Translated category.

She will also participate in a session at the 12th edition of the Jaipur Festival which has a special emphasis on science, genetics, astronomy and

and Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan will deliver the keynote address of the five-day long festival and will also participate in a session to deliberate on his scientific voyage.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)