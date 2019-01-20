JUST IN
Man dies of suffocation after fire breaks out in house in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A 45-year-old man died of suffocation after a fire broke out in his house in Ambabari area in the city Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred early in the morning when the fire broke out on the first floor of a two-storey building.

The man, identified as Sanjiv Kumar, was in his room on the first floor and died due to suffocation, investigating officer Moti lal said.

His wife, son and servant were present on the ground floor when the fire broke out. The flames have been contained, he said, adding, that the body was hand over to his family after postmortem.

First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 13:55 IST

