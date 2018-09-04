Arunachal governor for strengthening education infrastructure

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra Tuesday stressed on the need to enhance the education sector of the state by strengthening the required infrastructure.
During a meeting with state Education Minister Honchun Ngandam who called on him at Raj Bhawan, the governor asked him to streamline Mid-day meals in the state, an official statement said.
The governor also expressed concern over non-posting of heads of premier institutes of the state such as the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and the National Institute of Technology (NIT).
To strengthen the education sector of the state, Mishra said, he had constituted a Study Committee which would be submitting their findings soon.
