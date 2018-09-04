Rafale; Moily accuses PM of playing with country's security

: Terming the Rafale jet deal as the 'scandal of the century', MP and former Union M Tuesday accused of 'playing' with the country's securuty.

Addressing a press conference along with member K V P Ramachandra Rao here, he questioned why the did not ratify the deal before it was signed with French company

He said Defence had no business to continue in office as she had compromised the 'defence integrity' of the country.

"We will undertake a series of agitation programmes across the country to expose the biggest scandal of the century," Moily said.

He alleged that only the and were privy to deal when it was signed in 2015.

registered a company just 12 days prior to signing of the Rafale deal and had 'zero experience' in dealing with defence systems, he alleged.

"It's an open dacoity of the country's security that had never taken place before.

Don't know if the then was taken into confidence as the signed the deal on his own. Even the didnt know about it," Moily claimed.

"The prime minister is playing with the defence and security of the country," he alleged.

To a question on Arun Jaitleys assertion that offered the full-weaponised jets at 20 per cent lesser cost than was negotiated in 2007 (during the UPA regime), Moily remarked that Jaitley was 'defending a case that is defenceless'.

"It's only about the price and transparency. Price of the deal has been doubled. Bofors deal was only Rs 60 crore.. Peanuts... Rafale is Rs 41,000 crore,"the alleged.

He said the was now taking the issue to the people's court as the Prime Minister did not want it raised in Parliament.

On September 12, cadres in all districts would submit memoranda to the respective District Collectors to be forwarded to the and on September 24, the state Congress would submit a petition to the Governor," he added.

