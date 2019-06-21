Ashok Leyland announces senior management restructuring

Hinduja flagship firm Friday announced restructuring in senior management, with Kathuria and Seth being designated as the

While Kathuria will be responsible for all of medium and heavy commercial vehicle business, Seth will be responsible for light commercial vehicles, defence, international operations and power solutions business, said in a statement.

Gopal Mahadevan, who was recently appointed as a whole-time to his current role as (customer solutions business), will also be responsible for information technology, corporate strategy and business analytics, it added.

The company further said N Saravanan, who was recently appointed as the in addition to his current role as (product development), will also be responsible for the electric vehicles business.

These organisational changes are in line with the company's philosophy to provide growth opportunities for talent from within, it said.

Announcing the changes, said, "We have a robust pipeline of leaders who are ready to take on greater challenges and these appointments are a fitting recognition of their contribution and capability."



The changes are also in line with the company's plans to shape the future growth strategies of the company and its portfolio of investments, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)