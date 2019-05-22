Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT drops 47 pc to Rs 98 cr

-
Highway developer Ashoka Buildcon Wednesday reported a 47.1 per cent decline in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 97.99 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.
The company had posted standalone PAT of Rs 185.48 crore in the year-ago period, Ashoka Buildcon said in a filing to the BSE.
However, the standalone income during January-March quarter increased to Rs 1,345.3 crore from Rs 763.5 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's total order book stands at Rs 8,439 crore as on March 31, 2019, it said in a statement.
Shares of Ashoka Buildcon Wednesday ended down 0.75 per cent at Rs 119.65 on the BSE.
