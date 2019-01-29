Assam BJP unit alleges Congress' involvement in attack on AASU

Refuting AASU's claims that the BJP had orchestrated the attacks on its members at two days back, the party's state unit on Tuesday accused the opposition to be behind the incident.

Several All Students' Union (AASU) activists were attacked while they were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill during Sarbananda Sonowal's visit to on January 27.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP showed pictures of personnel being present among the AASU protestors on that day.

"The was involved in the Ghograpara incident in district. We have evidence of Congress being involved in it," he said.

Dass claimed that the Congress is engaging in such incidents with a malafide intention to spoil AASU's name and ruin its image.

"They want to create a rift between the BJP and AASU. The Congress wants to ruin the image of AASU," Dass claimed.

Showing pictures to prove his allegations, the BJP state chief identified one Abdul Ali, who is the of Ghograpara Block Congress, to be among the AASU protestors.

Dass also identified five others -- Nalbari Congress vice Sarat Kalita, Lutfur Rahman, Khanin Lahkar, Nalbari Youth Congress president Gyandeep Kalita, and -- among the protestors.

"The Congress workers had come with sticks and stones and attacked the AASU activists. The AASU will never protest with sticks. It was Ministers and Chandra Mohan Patowary who controlled the situation from getting out of control," he claimed.

He urged the district administration and AASU to investigate into the incident.

BJP workers and AASU activists had allegedly clashed when the students' organisations were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill during a bike rally taken out by the party workers to Himanta Biswa Sarma and who had gone to Nalbari for the foundation stone laying of a hospital by

AASU, however, has alleged that its members were stopped and attacked by the BJP workers with sticks and stones and carried the violence to the police station too.

The AASU, which had yesterday staged 'black flag' protests across against the alleged attack, today blocked the across the state for one hour against the "autocracy of the BJP government" and demanding punishment for the guilty.

Thousands of AASU members waving flags and banners staged demonstrations and blocked across the state. They also blocked NH-37 at Basishtha Chariali in Guwahati.

told reporters that both the and the ruling BJP would have to pay dearly for trying to dominate a democratic movement forcefully.

Meanwhile, on the citizenship bill, the BJP state chief appealed the public, irrespective of language, religion and ethnicity, not to get emotional but analyse the bill and understand what it is and what will be its impact.

"AASU has the right to protest against the bill as they were involved in the Assam movement. But others are creating unrest by talking about Assam's separation from and creating a French Revolution-like situation," Dass said.

"The Citizenship Bill is for the entire country. The Lok Sabha passed it. Now, it is in Rajya Sabha with the Opposition there against it. BJP wants the bill to be an Act which has been amended only to reduce the stay in for obtaining Indian citizenship to six years from the existing 12 years," he said.

The controversial bill, passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

