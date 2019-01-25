Assam govt remits sentences of petty criminals on Republic Day

government has decided to remit the sentences of certain categories of prisoners, who are originally from the state and convicted for petty crimes, on the occasion of the on Saturday.

Prisoners with sentences above one year will get a remission of 30 days while those with sentences from six months to one year will get 15 days, an official release said on Friday.

Those serving sentence from three months to six months will get 10 days remission while prisoners with sentence above one month upto three months will get 5 days.

The remission will be effective from Saturday, the release added.

The remission granted under this order, however, shall not be applicable to prisoners sentenced for major offences such as corruption, adulteration of food, human trafficking, drug peddling and rape.

