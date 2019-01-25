I can do well on grass against Italy: Prajnesh

In the form of his life, is confident of a stellar show on grass when will clash with fancied in World Group Qualifiers, next week.

Stress fractures in his knees made him almost vanish from the circuit but the southpaw from Chennai made a remarkable turnaround, achieving a career high 104 recently.

"I'm good on grass. I beat (then world number 23) recently. I should be able to do well here," Prajnesh told here.

"I did well in four, five tournament at the end of last year. I consistently did well in four Challengers. Those were my best results. I think we will have a slight advantage. We just need to fight hard and close the gap."



In a breakthrough 2018 season, Prajnesh won two Challenger titles and also upset now world number 27 on grass at

"Here we will have a strong crowd support and we all will give our best to do well for the country making full use of the home conditions. The team atmosphere is just perfect and we have come here much in advance to get used to the surface. It's reflecting on my game," the world number 109 said.

He will have Ramkumar Ramanthan with him in singles.

"I know him for a long time, both from the same city and both in top 150."



Considered a 'late bloomer' on the wrong side of the 20s, Prajnesh hopes to soon break into top 100 as he aims a spot top 50 in 2019.

"My target is to be in top 50 but my (Immediate) goal is to get inside 100. If I get there I will revisit my goals. I want to continue at least five to six more years. Knees are in great shape at the moment."



With Italy's strong hold over hard courts, have opted for grasscourts for the February 1-2 fixture which will serve as a qualification for the 18-nation World Finals in next year.

Pre-dominantly a baseline player, Prajnesh refused to reveal his tactics to tackle the unpredictable bounce on grass courts.

"I really don't want to discuss the tactics, the kind of adjustments we will make. We will see on the day of the tie. Perhaps, I will stand lower to the ground and bend low," he said.

His moment of reckoning came last year when he won the deciding fifth rubber against Yibing Wu in the 1 semifinal last April.

Asked about his revival from the career-threatening injury, he said: "I just worked hard and the knee is fine, not giving me any trouble at this moment."



"There's nothing that has changed in my technique. I've just been improving all the time. I'm working really hard. And the results are showing."



Having missed out on playing in last year, Prajnesh made a maiden Grand Slam at but only to fall short in the first round to much fancied US opponent who won 7-6(7), 6-3, 6-3.

"I'm very happy that I made my debut there. I'm looking forward to do better when I placed in the main draw next time," he said.

