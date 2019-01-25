Classic Legends to focus on tapping Jawa merchandise: CEO

-
: Classic Legends, a Mahindra and Mahindra subsidiary, which relaunched Jawa Motorcycles last year,would focus on tapping Jawa merchandise under its move to take the Jawa legacy to a wider audience, a top official said.
The company, which introduced Jawa and Jawa forty two and the Jawa Perak in November 2015, opened three outlets in the city Friday as part of its plan to open 105 showrooms across 83 cities.
"We are on track with our schedule. The first set of deliveries will happen by March", Classic Legends CEO, Ashish Joshi told reporters.
The company would focus on retailing Jawa branded products like helmets, keychains and T-shirts, he said, adding a commemorative key would also be unveiled.
"Merchandise is part of our experience. There is a big, commemorative key. It will be in the shape of the fuel tank of a Jawa motorcycle. When you put it on a table, the other person will definitely ask about it and it will be a conversation starter...", he said.
"Even in the case of helmets, there is one range of helmets. We will bring in a range of helmets. Because this will be essential part of Jawa experience", he said.
Asked about expanding dealer outlets from the projection of 105, he said "the showrooms will be taken to 120, covering 80 per cent of the domestic market.
Then we can start going to real B and C cities. You have to address this (current) demand and then grow".
The Jawa and Jawa 42 are priced at Rs 1.67 lakh and Rs 1.58 lakh, ex-showroom Chennai.
