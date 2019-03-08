Assam guv Jagdish Mukhi to take additional charge of Mizoram

-
ALSO READ
Mukhi stresses on livestock sector to double farmers' income
Women's day should set agenda for empowering them: Assam guv
Promote communal amity, be wary of divisive forces: Assam Guv to youth
President Kovind accepts resignation of Mizoram Governor
NE states to become hub for good parliamentary practices:
-
Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi would be sworn-in as the 19th Governor of Mizoram, an official statement said on Friday.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11am on Saturday, it said.
The statement said that Mukhi would replace Kummanam Rajasekharan, who resigned on Thursday night.
Rajasekharan resignation was accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind, it said.
Rajasekharan was appointed as the governor of the state in May last year.
Mukhi would hold additional charge of Mizoram till a new governor is appointed, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU