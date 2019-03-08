Assam guv Jagdish Mukhi to take additional charge of Mizoram

Mukhi would be sworn-in as the 19th of Mizoram, an official statement said on Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11am on Saturday, it said.

The statement said that Mukhi would replace Kummanam Rajasekharan, who resigned on Thursday night.

Rajasekharan resignation was accepted by Ram Nath Kovind, it said.

Rajasekharan was appointed as the of the state in May last year.

Mukhi would hold additional charge of till a new governor is appointed, a communique said Friday.

