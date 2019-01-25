Assault on traffic sentinels: Goa cops warn of strict action

A senior police official Friday warned that strict action would be taken against people assaulting traffic sentinels helping maintain road discipline in the coastal state.

The 'Traffic Sentinel' scheme was started by the police under which general public can report traffic violations by sending photographs or videos of defaulting vehicle or offending to designated numbers or on Whatsapp.

In a recent case in Vasco, a traffic was beaten up and his car damaged by an alleged traffic offender, said officials.

"We are going to take strict action against those who are attacking traffic sentinels. If you have anything against a sentinel, come to my office or go to any inspector's office and protest there," of Police (Traffic) told reporters on Friday.

He also said that his department had started an inquiry into a traffic challan, of a four-wheeler fined for not wearing a helmet, being circulated on social media platforms.

