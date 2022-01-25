At 3.6 degree Celsius Bathinda coldest place in Punjab, Haryana

-
-
Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday with Bathinda recording the lowest temperature in the two states at 3.6 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Moga recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur experienced a cold night recording a low of 7.6 degrees while Hoshiarpur recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report here.
Ludhiana's minimum settled at 7.1 degrees while Amritsar recorded a low of 6.8 degrees. Faridkot registered a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius.
Fatehabad in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius while Hisar recorded a low 4.7 degrees Celsius.
Sirsa experienced a cold night recording a low of 5.2 degrees while Gurugram's minimum settled at 7.3 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.5 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures in the two states, including Chandigarh, have also registered a sharp fall over the past several days.
