Aurobindo Pharma gets warning letter from USFDA for API facility

-
ALSO READ
Drug firms Granules India, Jubilant Cadista recall products in US market
Aurobindo Pharma calls off agreement to pick stake in Cronus; stock up 6%
Lack of valuation comfort may limit gains in Divi's Laboratories stock
Strong product pipeline, valuations keep street positive on Aurobindo
Drug firm Granules India Q1 consolidated net profit up 8% to Rs 120 cr
-
Aurobindo Pharma on Friday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Hyderabad-based Unit I, an API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturing facility.
The action follows the recent inspection of the facility by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in August 2021, the drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.
"The company believes that this will not impact the existing business from this facility," it noted.
The drugmaker stated that it will be engaging with the regulator and is fully committed to resolving the issue at the earliest.
The company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe, it noted.
A warning letter is issued when the US health regulator finds that a manufacturer has significantly violated its regulations.
The letter identifies the violation, such as poor manufacturing practices, problems with claims for what a product can do, or incorrect directions for use.
The letter also makes clear that the company must correct the problem and provides directions and a timeframe of its plans for correction.
FDA then checks to ensure that the company's corrections are adequate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU