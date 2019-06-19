Minor girl sexually assaulted; ruckus at hospital as crowd goes berserk, one held

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in outer Tuesday and when she was taken to a hospital, doctors referred her to another one saying emergency services were closed, following which an irate crowd ransacked the facility, doctors claimed.

A said a man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting her.

The incident came to light after a passerby claimed that he saw the girl being "inappropriately touched" by the man in his 40s. She was playing in her locality when he approached her, they said.

The victim's parents approached the station and reported about the incident, police said.

A video, purportedly of the hospital, shows a group of people engaging in an altercation with security staff and later ransacking the facility, causing damage to furniture and other objects.

According to Rajiv Sagar, the of in Kingsway Camp area, the altercation among the villagers and security and medical staff of the hospital broke out around 6 pm.

"A man was first brought to our hospital with multiple injuries, and he was being attended to. After some time, a six-year-old girl, a victim of sexual assault, was then brought to our facility. We did everything as per protocol to get her examined, and she was sent to the labour room," he said.

"However, some more detailed tests were needed to conduct her medical examination. But, after 4 pm our emergency services are closed, we referred the patient to a Dr BSA Hospital, about 8-10 km from here, after which the crowd went berserk and ransacked the furniture and other properties. Our staff also ran to escape the angry mob of villagers," he claimed.

The also claimed that some people in the mob tried to beat the man.

Sagar said a call to police was made and a was also informed about the incident.

"We will file a formal complaint tomorrow," he said.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, a said.

A medical examination of the victim has been done. The report will confirm if the minor was raped or not, of Police (outer north) said.

The accused has been arrested, police said, adding that they are trying to establish the sequence of events.

It was not immediately known if the man arrested was the one who was brought to the hospital or someone else.

