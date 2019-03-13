At least six Mali troops killed by landmines: Army

Six Malian troops were killed on Tuesday when their vehicles drove over improvised land mines in the centre of the country, the army said.
Two army escort vehicles hit improvised explosive devices (IEDs) "leaving two dead in Dialloube and four dead in the Hombori area," in the central Mopti region, the army said in comments online.
Security sources put the toll at seven soldiers dead.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
