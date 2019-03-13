Kejriwal cites AAP's survey to attack BJP over Pulwama

Tuesday cited an internal survey of his party to claim that 56 per cent people feel the BJP will suffer electoral losses because of its "conduct" regarding the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent Indo- tensions.

Hitting back, the BJP said it was a "shame" that Kejriwal was "weighing the profit and loss" of the heroic action of the country's soldiers.

Kejriwal at a press conference said the survey commissioned by the portrayed the BJP's handling of the conflict between and in "negative" light among people.

Later he took to Twitter, saying 56 per cent people in the survey feel the BJP will suffer electoral losses because of its "conduct".

Replying to a user, Kejriwal said, "The question was - will BJP gain or lose becoz of Pulwama and subsequent Indo-Pak tensions?"



In a stinging attack, said Pulwama terror attack and its revenge taken by the at Balakot are political issues for Kejriwal but the BJP considers it as honour of the nation.

"It is a matter of shame that Kejriwal is weighing the profit and loss of the heroic action of our soldiers in this manner. That is why he has become Pakistan's poster boy," Gupta said.

The also alleged that Kejriwal and his party were "misguiding" people with their "fake" survey.

