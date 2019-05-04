JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

BJP's Kirron Kher gets EC notice for using children in election campaigns
Business Standard

Vote bank politics? Modi says human beings are just numbers for Opposition

Addressing an election rally in Basti, PM Narendra Modi also said the Congress and its 'mahamilawati' associates do not want a stable and durable government

Press Trust of India  |  Basti (UP) 

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday accused his rival parties of indulging in vote bank politics and said they consider even a "human being just a number".

Addressing an election rally in Basti, he also said the Congress and its 'mahamilawati' associates do not want a stable and durable government.

"SP (Samajwadi Party), BSP (Bahujan Samaj PArty) and Congress have been affected by a bad habit that they consider even a human being just a number, Modi said.

He also attacked the SP and BSP over alleged corruption while apparently referring to the NRHM "scam", illegal sand mining mafia and allegations that some interior fittings were missing when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated his government bungalow on the Supreme Court's direction.

"During the BSP regime, neither ambulances were safe nor the Taj Mahal was safe. During SP's tenure, sand, and even household taps were not spared," he said.
First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU