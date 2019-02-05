Atletico's Isacio Calleja dies aged 82

who won two league titles with Atletico and with died on Monday aged 82, his former club announced.

Born in 1936 joined Atletico in 1958 and the defender remained with the club until his retirement 425 matches later in 1972.

"Today is a sad day for the rojiblanca. Atletico is in mourning after the death of our ex Isacio Calleja" the club announced on their website.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)