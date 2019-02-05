Atletico's Isacio Calleja dies aged 82

Isacio Calleja who won two league titles with Atletico Madrid and the 1964 European championships with Spain died on Monday aged 82, his former club announced.
Born in 1936 Calleja joined Atletico in 1958 and the defender remained with the club until his retirement 425 matches later in 1972.
"Today is a sad day for the rojiblanca. Atletico Madrid is in mourning after the death of our ex player Isacio Calleja" the club announced on their website.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
