Attempt to murder case registered against Cong MLA who

A case of attempt to murder was registered Monday against Congress MLA J N Ganesh in connection with the alleged brawl with lawmaker colleague Anand Singh at a resort near here, police said.
The case was registered based on a complaint by Singh, who has been hospitalised for injury suffered in the brawl late Saturday night.
Singh and Ganesh, both from Ballari district, had a heated argument and came to blows at the resort where the Congress MLAs were herded together amid alleged poaching attempt by the BJP.
According to the FIR, besides attempt to murder, Ganesh has been charged with causing grievous injuries and giving threats.
