Aurangabad DCCB chairman kills self

Congress leader and Aurangabad District Credit Cooperative Bank (ADCCB) chairman Suresh Patil allegedly committed suicide Monday by consuming poison, police said.
Patil, 78, has named two activists of Congress for driving him to take the extreme step, a police official said quoting a suicide note purportedly written by the ADCCB chairman.
The incident came to light this afternoon when family members of Patil saw him lying unconscious at their Samarth Nagar residence, a Kranti Chowk police official said, adding that Patil was frothing from his mouth.
He was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.
Patil has been the chairman of the ADCCB for more than 40 years.
His son Nitin Patil had represented Kannad assembly constituency in Aurangabad district.
The official said the exact trigger behind Patil's suicide will be knwon after investigation.
