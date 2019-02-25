Aurangabad DCCB chairman kills self

and District Credit Cooperative Bank (ADCCB) allegedly committed suicide Monday by consuming poison, police said.

Patil, 78, has named two activists of for driving him to take the extreme step, a said quoting a suicide note purportedly written by the ADCCB

The incident came to light this afternoon when family members of saw him lying unconscious at their Samarth Nagar residence, a said, adding that was frothing from his mouth.

He was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

Patil has been the of the ADCCB for more than 40 years.

His son had represented assembly constituency in district.

The said the exact trigger behind Patil's suicide will be knwon after investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)