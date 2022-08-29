Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary's plant gets one observation from USFDA

-
ALSO READ
What is USFDA's Form 483?
Aurobindo Pharma's Andhra unit gets Form 483 with 3 USFDA observations
TMS Ep170: Ambuja and ACC, Sonam Wangchuk, IPO size, USFDA's Form 483
Sun Pharma's Halol unit gets 10 observations under USFDA's Form 483
Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net profit falls 28% to Rs 576 cr; revenue dips 3%
-
Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said the US health regulator has issued one observation after inspecting a plant owned by its US-based unit.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted its Pre-Approval Inspection (PAl) and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) inspection from August 22-26 of Raleigh-based plant which has been set up for manufacturing MOl (Metered Dose Inhalers) and derma products, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.
The plant is owned by Aurolife Pharma LLC, a wholly-owned step down subsidiary of the company, it added.
"At the end of the inspection, Aurolife has been issued a 'Form 483' with 1 observation and the observation is procedural in nature and there are no data integrity issues," Aurobindo Pharma said.
The company will respond to the USFDA within the stipulated timeline, it added.
As per USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 16:00 IST