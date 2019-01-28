Australia recognises Venezuela opposition leader as president

"recognises and supports" as interim leader, said Monday, following similar endorsements from the and

" recognises and supports the of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido, in assuming the position of .. until elections are held," Payne said in a statement. She called for a "transition to democracy in as soon as possible".

"We now urge all parties to work constructively towards a peaceful resolution of the situation, including a return to democracy, respect for the rule of law and upholding of human rights of the Venezuelan people," Payne added.

There have been mass protests in against amid a severe economic and political crisis.

Canberra's decision follows declarations on Saturday by Spain, Britain, France, the and that said they would recognise Guaido as unless Maduro calls elections within eight days.

Maduro on Sunday rejected the European ultimatum.

Guaido proclaimed himself of the South American nation Wednesday at a mass opposition rally, and called for the military to turn against Maduro's leftist government.

The military has so far backed the regime, which came into power more than two decades ago led by the late

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)