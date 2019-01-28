Brazil's Bolsonaro admitted to hospital for surgery

Brazil's was in hospital in on Sunday for to remove a bag put in after he was attacked by a man with a knife during his election campaign.

His spokesman, do Rego Barros, said Saturday that would be operated on Monday, after which he would be on strict for two days.

Vice will assume the president's duties during that time, he said.

The 63-year-old entered the on Sunday morning for tests before the

He was stabbed in the stomach on September 6 during a campaign rally in Juiz de Fora, in the state of

was arrested and a police investigation concluded he acted out of political motivations, but that no one else was involved.

supporters have questioned that conclusion, and the president himself highlighted Bispo's past links to the leftist Socialism and

In a parallel case, the this month extended for 90 days an investigation into who is paying the lawyers defending Bispo.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)