Australia's Kerr hailed as 'GOAT' after four-goal World Cup romp

Superstar striker was hailed as a national treasure and the greatest of all time Wednesday after becoming the first Australian to score a at a

The 25-year-old banged in four goals as smashed 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the last 16.

Kerr -- the all-time leading scorer in -- had remarkably not found the net in her previous two appearance in 2011 and 2015.

But she opened her account against in the opening game and is now the tournament's joint top scorer with five alongside the USA's after a striking performance that left in awe.

"I told her after the match that it's good to sit back and watch her play -- I'd pay to watch her," he said.

Her performance brought high praise back home from Australian footballers, commentators and fans.

"It was the best individual performance of her Matildas career, and probably the greatest one-off show by any Australian player," said veteran writer in The Age newspaper.

"There are hardly enough superlatives to describe Australia's taliswoman," added.

"Massive result. Congratulations Matildas and with 4 goals," tweeted retired Australian Socceroos legend Tim Cahill, whom Kerr has cited as her goal-scoring inspiration.

Fans took to to hail Kerr as a "national treasure" and "the GOAT (greatest of all time)".

"If isn't your favourite Australian right now, you need to reevaluate yourself," another fan wrote on

Only two players in the women's game have scored more goals in a single match -- Morgan and fellow American who both bagged five.

Kerr's feats came after she told critics to "suck on that one" last week when the Matildas came from two goals down to stun 3-2.

There had been question marks about the strength of the Matildas' World Cup campaign -- which was rocked by the sudden sacking of in January -- after being shocked 2-1 by outsiders to start the tournament.

will face in the last 16 in Nice on Saturday.

