Business Standard

Australia's Test, T20 tours of Bangladesh postponed

Press Trust of India  |  Dhaka 

Australia's Test tour of Bangladesh, which is part of the World Test Championship, has been postponed by four months to June-July next year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced.

The two-match Test series was earlier scheduled to held in February next year.

"According to the FTP (Future Tours Programme), we were supposed to host two Tests in February, but now the Test series will be played in June-July 2020," Chairman of BCB's Cricket Operations Akram Khan was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Khan added that Bangladesh will also host Australia for a three-match T20 series scheduled to take place in October this year.

The dates for both the Test and T20 series are yet to be finalised.

"Initially, we were expecting to host Australia for a two-match Twenty20 International series in October, but now they have agreed to play three T20 internationals and it will be played ahead of the World T20 in India, though we are yet to finalise the date," Khan said.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 17:01 IST

