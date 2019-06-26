Australian media demands press freedom law reforms

Australia's three largest have joined forces to demand press freedom that would prevent journalists from risking prison for doing their job.

Australia, and released their agreed demands on Wednesday for following police raids on consecutive days early this month at headquarters and a Corp. reporter's home in search of leaked government documents.

The rival organisations want journalists to be exempt from national security laws passed that "would put them in jail for doing their jobs." They also want a right to contest warrants such as those executed in and Both the ABC and this week lodged court challenges to both those warrants in a bid to have documents returned.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)