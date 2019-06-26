Chopper scam: SC stays HC order allowing Rajeev Saxena to go abroad for treatment

The on Wednesday stayed a order permitting Rajeev Saxena, an approver in a case related to the chopper scam, to go abroad for and other ailments.

A vacation bench of Justices and B R Gavai also issued notice to Saxena on an appeal filed by the (ED) challenging the June 10 order permitting him to visit the United Arab Emirates, the and from June 25 to July 24.

The bench, which stayed the High Court order for three weeks, also asked the of to examine Saxena's mental and physical health and file a report within three weeks.

It also directed Saxena's to seek instruction on whether his sister and sister-in were willing to stand stand surety for him by depositing Rs 5 crore each as guarantee for allowing him to go abroad for and other ailments.

Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, said certain new facts with regard to other offences have come to light and the CBI is formally going to register an FIR against Saxena shortly.

He said the question of whether Saxena would return to or not has become immaterial and the order permitting him to go abroad needed to be examined in the light of fresh facts.

