Austria's Kurz announces new elections over corruption scandal

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has announced fresh elections after explosive revelations from a hidden camera sting forced his deputy, far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache, to resign, bringing an end to his coalition.
"I have suggested to the president of the republic that new elections be carried out, at the earliest possible date," said Kurz.
Media reports emerged on Friday alleging that Strache promised public contracts in return for campaign help from a fake Russian backer he met on the island of Ibiza a few months before 2017's parliamentary elections in Austria.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU