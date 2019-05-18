NPF to take call on withdrawing support from BJP-led coalition

The (NPF) is yet to take a call on pulling out of the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur, saying the decision will be taken after the entire electioneering process is complete.

A meeting of senior leaders was held in Kohima on Saturday evening to decide whether to stay in the coalition government, however, it remained inconclusive, senior party leaders said.

The contends that the does not pay heed to its ideas and suggestions in running the government in the state, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

"The attitude of towards is not understandable and therefore we have had review meetings to re-examine our alliance with the in since February this year," told

He said the meeting, held this evening at the party's central office here, was attended by Shurhozelie Liezietsu, in Nagaland Assembly T R Zeliang, NPF core committee members and the party MLAs in

The NPF has four MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. If the NPF pulls out, it wouldn't impact the BJP-led coalition, which currently has 29 legislators in the House. The other parties in the ruling coalition are NPP (4), LJP (1), Independent (1) and AITC (1).

Eight of the 28 MLAs, who had won the 2017 polls, defected to the BJP last year, taking its tally from 21 to 29 in the Assembly.

"We had threadbare deliberations on the attitude of the BJP government in Manipur towards the NPF legislators, which dwelled on withdrawing support, but the final decision is yet to be taken," Kikon said.

He said the NPF central leaders and legislators from Manipur were of the view that their decision should not disturb the electioneering process.

"The final call on withdrawing from the BJP-led government in Manipur will be taken only after the completion of the entire electioneering process," he added.

However, party sources in Imphal said the decision to pull out of the coalition government has already been taken, but will be announced after results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared on May 23.

