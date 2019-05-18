Schwarzenegger attacked at S Africa sports event

Hollywood star was attacked on Saturday by a man who kicked him in the back at a sports event in that the was hosting.

The bodybuilder and former was chatting with fans at the in when a man took a flying leap and kicked him high in the back.

"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about," Schwarzenegger, 71, said on

"I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my "



Schwarzenegger was in for the annual Africa, an international

"He was sadly and unexpectedly attacked by a crazed fan as he was doing a walk-through to support athletes," the organisers said, adding the attacker -- who was immediately apprehended -- was known to police for similar incidents in the past.

Schwarzenegger told organisers he would not press charges.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)