Avalanche hits Kashmir's Gurez sector

An avalanche hit a village in sector of Kashmir's district, officials said on Friday.

There were no reports of loss of life.

"A snow avalanche hit village Khandiyal in last night (Thursday)," officials of the Disaster Management Department here said.

They said many houses were damaged due to the avalanche.

"However, no deaths or injuries to anyone have been reported," the officials said, adding further details were awaited.

