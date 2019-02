UNSC resolution on Pulwama contained language proposed by India: Sources

The resolution on attack contained specific language proposed by through its partner countries including the naming of JeM, and calling for bringing the perpetrators of the crime to justice, offcial sources said Friday.

The UNSC comprising 15 permanent and non-permanent members including China, on Thursday condemned in the "strongest terms" the "heinous and cowardly" terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror group (JeM), in a show of solidarity and support to

has mounted a diplomatic offensive to isolate in the international community for its support to terror groups and cross border

In the resolution, the UNSC also reaffirmed that in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of accountable and bring them to justice.

The resolution was adopted unanimously by the UNSC including and it contains specific language that India had proposed via partner countries, including on the naming of and bringing perpetrators to justice, the sources said here.

The UNSC urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant resolutions, to cooperate actively with India and all other relevant authorities to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice.

It also reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

Forty CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.

