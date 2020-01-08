Electric scooter maker Avan Motors re-brands itself as Nexzu Mobility

Electric scooter manufacturer Avan Motors on Wednesday said it has re-branded itself as Nexzu Mobility from this month in line with future strategy.

Apart from the brand, the company said it will transform its existing product portfolio by adding two new e-scooters and three e-cycles, along with its logo and overall market proposition.

The underlying idea behind this particular transformation is the upcoming expansion of its ambit from an electric two-wheeler brand to a holistic solution-provider in the electric mobility segment, Nexzu Mobility said in a statement.

Commenting on the change, Nexzu Mobility Brand Head Rohit Goidani, said the company will continue to create innovative new products in both B2B and B2C space.

As part of the brand revamp, the company said it is also strengthening its product portfolio and will be launching two new e-scooters Dextro and Dextro Plus along with 3 e-cycles.

Along with this, under a dedicated B2B programme, Nexzu Mobility will offer customized electric mobility solutions for ride-sharing/rental companies, corporates, catering to corporate leasing, corporate purchase, employee preferential programmes, and government/private tenders for EVs, it added.

Established in 2015, Pune-headquartered Avan Motors has a



manufacturing facility spread over 22,000 square feet and has over60 dealers in India.