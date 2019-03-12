'Avengers: Endgame' co-director Joe Russo to visit India in April

Indian fans will be getting a chance to interact with as the "Avengers: Endgame" will be flying down here to kick-off his promotional tour for the film.

Joe, the one half of famous duo The Russo Brothers, will be engaging with eager Marvel fans from on April 1 and 2.

The much-awaited film is the second part of Joe and his brother Anthony's two-part series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe which started with last year's blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War".

"I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response 'Avengers: Infinity War' received in India, and cannot wait for you to see 'Avengers: Endgame'. Thank you for embracing these movies. I am excited to be coming to and eager to meet our Indian fans very soon," Joe said in a statement.

At the end of "Infinity War", Thanos had wiped off half of the universe's population and left Marvel superheroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johanasson) scrambling for a way to defeat the supervillian from Titan. "Endgame" is set after the events of "Infinity War".

The project marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation. It comprises 22 films, including "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and recently released " Marvel".

The film will release in in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 26.

