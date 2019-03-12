Oil tanker and fishing boat collide off Hong Kong

An and a fishing boat collided Tuesday morning off Hong Kong's Island, police said, sinking the fishing vessel.

Thirteen people on the -- thought to be everyone on board -- were found safe, a told AFP.

Police said they were still looking for possible missing people from the fishing boat.

The size of the vessels involved in the collision -- which took place near Lamma, a popular outlying island -- was not immediately known.

The incident comes just two months after one man was killed and two declared missing when an caught fire while it was being refuelled off Hong Kong in January.

But fears of a potential environmental catastrophe in a busy shipping channel also known for porpoises and turtles were dampened after officials said no leak had been detected from the vessel which was not carrying any at the time of the accident.

In 2017 a massive spillage from a ship collision in mainland Chinese waters leaked one thousand tonnes of with some reaching Hong Kong's shores, forcing beaches to close and killing some fish.

