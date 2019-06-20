Avg power usage spikes by 25 per cent in Delhi this summer: Study

The hotter it gets, the more power we use to run air conditioners, which in turn, puts all and actions in the red, a study has revealed.

A study by the (CSE) on Thursday said the average power consumption in the national capital during peak heatwave days in June increased by 25 per cent compared with the season's average.

experts suggested that buildings must be designed for thermal comfort to minimise the use of

The CSE's new study, "A Midsummer Nightmare", based on eight-year trend analysis of consumption in Delhi, said, "Average consumption in during the peak heatwave days of June 7-12, 2019, increased by 25 per cent compared to the season's average. This trend is expected to worsen nationally as the heat index and climatic stress are continuously increasing."



CSE (Research and Advocacy) Anumita Roychowdhury said if the growing discomfort due to increasing heat was not addressed with wide-ranging architectural design solutions, the mixed use of cooling approaches (including like fans) and improved of mechanical cooling methods, India's and efforts would be deeply undermined.

The study points out that this situation can nullify the goals of India's (ICAP) released this year.

" is already facing an where urban penetration of is 7-9 per cent and the domestic demand for is 24.32 per cent of the total in 2016-17 (as per the Energy Statistics Report 2018)," it said.

Rajneesh Sareen, Director, team in the CSE, said, "The demand for space cooling in buildings is expected to explode and upset the of Cooling in buildings is likely to double in the next decade and become nearly four times in the next two decades compared with the 2017-18 baseline."



The CSE has also noted that there was an increase of 1 per cent in the per degree rise in temperature between 2018 and 2019 summers.

"These loads and trends are much steeper than the estimated increase in the number of and are indicative of increasing usage of like ACs," it said.

