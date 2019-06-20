Cong MLA remains belligerent; PCC chief says he is driven by

Unfazed by the show cause notice slapped on him for his remarks against the leadership, MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Friday hit out at state chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, blaming him for the party's plight in

The PCC chief, on his part, alleged the reasons for Rajagopal Reddys possible move to leave the party was not political.

Rajagopal Reddy, MLA from Munugode, had recently hit out at the and AICC in-charge of party affairs in R C Khuntia, accusing them of failure to provide effective leadership.

The of state issued him a show cause notice and asked him to give his reply within 10 days, failing which it would be construed that he has no explanation to offer.

The MLA Thursday again hit out at Uttam Kumar for allegedly not providing effective leadership.

Because of the problem in leadership, in is in this state. If you dont take timely decisions... I said earlier that BJP is the alternative to and I am saying this today also," he told reporters here.

Rajagopal said he will take decision about his future course of action after discussing with leaders in Munugode, workers and people.

He also alleged the Uttam Kumar Reddy had a match-fixing arrangement with the and maintained BJP appeared to be the alternative to the ruling party.

Congress did not come to power in Telangana only because of the style of functioning of the PCC president, he charged.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Uttam Kumar Reddy said: We can say something if someone goes (out of party) due to political reasons. What do we say if somebody has financial troubles I dont comment if somebody is leaving is due to other problems.You know the reasons why he is leaving. They (reasons) have nothing to do with politics, he said.

The MLA's outbursts have come at a time when the Congress in Telangana faced a crisis after 12 of its 18 MLAs joined the recently.

