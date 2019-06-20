PM, Rahul Gandhi condole deaths in HP bus accident

and Thursday condoled the death of at least 32 people in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh, with the former saying the is extending all possible help to the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Kullu. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. The Government is providing all possible assistance that is required," the prime minister's office tweeted quoting Modi.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in incident, Gandhi asked workers in the area to help the victims.

"I am sad over the bus accident in Kullu in I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in this accident and pray for early recovery of the injured. I urge party workers in the area to help the affected people," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

At least 32 people were killed and 28 severely injured when an overloaded bus fell into a deep drain in Kullu district of on Thursday, officials said.

The private bus fell into the over 300-metre-deep nullah near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district, of Police said, adding that the vehicle was en route Gada Gushaini.

has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, an said, adding that he also asked the administration to provide best possible to the injured passengers.

