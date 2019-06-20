E-commerce sites selling medicines without permission: govt

Several are selling medicines without permission in Maharashtra, state Jaykumar told the Thursday.

The government is taking action against such companies, he said.

was responding to a written question asked by Congress' Satej Patil and others.

"E-commerce companies are offering huge discounts and selling medicines without any legal permission. Some of these companies have also set up their (brick and mortar) outlets in some areas," the said.

The FDA has already canceled the license of Family Pharmacy which runs PharmEasy.in and Medlife International Pvt Ltd, while action has been initiated against Planet Pharma Ware House which runs the website Netmeds.com, said in his written reply.

