Aviation scam: CBI files charge sheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

The CBI on Monday filed a charge sheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in connection with an aviation scam which allegedly led to losses for Air India.

The final report was filed before special judge Anil Kumar Sisodia for the offence punishable under sections 8 (taking gratification, in order to, by corrupt or illegal means, influence public servant) of Prevention of Corruption Act, besides other offences.

Besides Talwar, who is currently in judicial custody in the case, the charge sheet also names his close aide Yasmeen Kapoor and Maya B Puri, Stone Travel Private Limited, Cedar Travels, Deepak Talwar & Associates and Asia Field Limited.

The court is likely to consider the matter on October 1.

The agency had on July 26 taken Talwar into custody inside the courtroom, moments after the judge dismissed his anticipatory bail application. He was later sent to judicial custody on August 9.

According to the agency, Talwar had acted as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia, by making national carrier Air India give up profit making routes and timings.

The alleged deals took place during the Congress -led United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) regime at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)