Suspected cow smuggler beaten up by mob in Rajasthan

An alleged cow smuggler was beaten up by a mob in Shahjahapur area of Rajasthan's Alwar district, the police said on Monday.
On a tip off that cows were being smuggled in two jeeps, police had put up barricades on Sunday night.
While one of the jeeps managed to dodge police teams, a group of villagers managed to stop another jeep carrying 6-7 bovines in Fusa ki Dhani where they thrashed one of the suspected smugglers identified as Munfed Khan, they said.
"Khan holds a criminal record of smuggling cows. 6-7 bovines were recovered and taken to a cow shelter. A cross FIR has been registered in the matter and the case is being further investigated," Bhiwadi SP Amandeep Singh Kapoor said.
Khan was admitted to a hospital in Shahjahapur.
