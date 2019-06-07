Avicii's posthumous album 'Tim' released

Swedish DJ Avicii's new album titled 'Tim' has been released by

The posthumous album is named after the artiste's real name Bergling.

The DJ passed away on April 28, 2018 in

Honouring the wishes of Avicii's family, his close friends and collaborators, including Imagine Dragons, and more worked on completing the album.

It took around a year from his demise to complete the 12-track LP.

The album also includes the single "SOS", which released in April 2019.

Honouring the wishes of Avicii's family, @VirginEMI are releasing the music was working on before his passing. The 12- track record 'TIM' continues Avicii's legacy as one of the most beloved and respected figures in music.



The producers of 'Tim' are Avicii, Karl Falk, and Lagola, Albin Nedler, Bonn, Lucas von Bahder,

