BJP MP Ravi Kishan eyes to create grand film city in Gorakhpur

Newly-elected from and popular Bhojpuri Friday said he wants to create a film city in Gorakhpur, on the lines of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, for the benefit of youths from Uttar Pradesh, who dream to make a career in films.

He said he is committed to the promotion and preservation of Bhojpuri language and culture.

"I want to make one of the best cities in under the leadership of UP Yogi Adityanath. I have started working hard to create a film city in so that youths who want to make their career in film-making or acting can do so in their home state. It will create immense employment opportunities," Kishan told PTI Friday.

"It will not only benefit the Bhojpuri film industry, but also Tamil, Telugu or Hindi film industries," he said.

"When people go to Hyderabad, they visit Ramoji Film City...I want to create a similar complex in Gorakhpur," he said.

Kishan, who hails from a middle-class Bhojpuri family from Jaunpur in UP, said, "I have already asked several of my film units and production houses to shift the shooting to Gorakhpur. This way, I will be in regular touch with the people of my constituency."



The had started his career in Hindi films, but found a resounding success in the Bhojpuri film industry, where he enjoys super-stardom. He has also acted in several South Indian films, which became super-hits.

A resident of Mumbai, Kishan was given a grand welcome by his followers at Vile Parle here on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering there, he attributed his Lok Sabha win to the works done by Narendra Modi, and said next time he would seek votes in the name of works done by him in his constituency.

"During my campaign in Gorakhpur, I reminded the voters about the exemplary works done by and (UP) The prestige of the my seat was at stake, as we were defeated by few opportunistic forces in the by-election," he said.

"But I was happy to have convinced the voters about how Modiji is marching ahead to make a superpower," Kishan added.

"This time, I sought votes in the name of Modiji. But five years later, when I seek voters' blessings again, I will do so on the basis of my work. Therefore, I am committed to work hard for the welfare of people in my constituency," he added.

Kishan said he strongly believed that Modi would become the PM for the third time in 2024 "as the people of the country have made up their mind for 'Baar baar Modi Sarkar'".

Kishan won the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat by defeating his SP rival by over three lakh votes. The seat was retained for the BJP by Adityanath for five consecutive terms before it lost in the 2017 bypolls.

