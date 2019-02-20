Pak seeks response from India on inmate killed in brawl in Jaipur prison

on Wednesday expressed concern and sought response from on reports of the killing of a Pakistani prisoner by Indian inmates in a jail in Rajasthan's capital

A 50-year-old Pakistani national, identified as Shakrullah and lodged in the Central Jail, was allegedly killed Wednesday in a brawl with other prisoners.

"A Pakistani prisoner was allegedly murdered today in the central jail. The matter will be investigated by a and also by the police," of Police told in

Shakrullah was lodged in the jail's special cell since 2011 and was serving life sentence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to (FO), he was beaten to death by a group of Indian inmates in retaliation of the Pulwama incident.

" is gravely concerned at regarding the brutal killing of a Pakistani Prisoner," the FO said.

It said has officially raised the issue with the Indian authorities and requesting them to urgently authenticate the report.

The response is still awaited, it added.

also called upon the to ensure foolproof security to all Pakistani prisoners lodged in Indian jails as well as Pakistani visitors to

The killing in has been reported amid heightened tension between and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack.

According to police in Jaipur, Shakrullah, who was from Pakistan Punjab's Sialkot, was hit with a large stone during the prison fight.

