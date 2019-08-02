JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Parliament approves UAPA Bill, allows Centre to tag individual as terrorist
Business Standard

Ayodhya dispute: Mediation fails; SC to start day-to-day hearing from Aug 6

The mediation panel in its report submitted on Thursday said the Hindu and the Muslim parties have not been able to find a solution to the vexatious dispute

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India. File photo

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered day-to-day hearing from August 6 of the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case after noting that mediation proceedings to resolve the dispute amicably have failed. 

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, that its effort to find out an amicable resolution to the dispute have failed.
 

ALSO READ: Rescuing Ayodhya

The Bench said that in view of the development, the land dispute will be heard on day-to-day basis from August 6.

The mediation panel in its report submitted on Thursday said the Hindu and the Muslim parties have not been able to find a solution to the vexatious dispute.  
First Published: Fri, August 02 2019. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU