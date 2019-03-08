JUST IN
Ayodhya case LIVE: SC sends Ram temple land title dispute to mediation

The Supreme Court ordered mediation in the Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to complete in 8 weeks. Catch LIVE updates on the SC order

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India. Photo: Aashish Aryan

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered mediation in the Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to settle it amicably. The SC Bench, comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer appointed three members panel headed by retired SC Judge FM I Kalifulla. The court has barred media from reporting mediation proceedings, which are to be held confidentially. 

The Hindu bodies that are part of the case, except Nirmohi Akhara, have opposed the apex court suggestion to refer the issue for mediation, while Muslim bodies have supported it.

The SC Bench had concluded the hearing earlier by asking stakeholders to give the names of possible mediators.

Hindu bodies like Nirmohi Akhara suggested the names of Justices (retd) Kurian Joseph, A K Patnaik and G S Singhvi as mediators, while the Hindu Mahasabha faction of Swami Chakrapani proposed the names of former CJIs J S Khehar and Dipak Misra, besides Justice (retd) A K Patnaik, to the Bench.

The apex court had in its hearing on Wednesday observed that primarily the issue was not about 1,500 square feet of land, but about religious sentiments.

