Ayodhya dispute case: Litigants appear before SC-appointed panel

Twenty-five litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi- title dispute case along with their counsels appeared on Wednesday before a Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel here, officials said.

The had issued notices to the 25 litigants on behalf of the panel.

The mediation process will take place at a hall at the Faizabad Avadh University, they said, adding that no one has been allowed to enter the area where the mediation is taking place.

Heavy security arrangements have been made at the university premises, said.

The three-member panel comprising retired Justice Kalifullah, and arrived here Tuesday, he said



The members would be staying in Faizabad for three days as per the programme given by the panel, officials said



The panel in a letter has directed the to ensure foolproof security in and around the venue, and also necessary personal security for the litigants and lawyers, they said.

